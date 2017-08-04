Athletics' Chris Smith: Knocked around in multi-inning stint
Smith gave up four earned runs on five hits and two walks over four innings in Thursday's 11-2 loss to the Giants. He struck out two.
Smith didn't encounter the same level of success he'd enjoyed as a starter Thursday, and the 416-foot three-run shot he gave up to fellow hurler Ty Blach in the fifth served as the low point of his outing. The 36-year-old was recently moved to the bullpen, where he's valued for his ability to eat up multiple innings. However, manager Bob Melvin has also said that Smith could return to the starting rotation if a starter struggles, so his role remains in flux for the time being.
