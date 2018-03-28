Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Final tuneup offers reason for optimism
Mengden, who allowed an earned run on three hits and a walk over three innings while striking out three in a Cactus League win over the Giants on Monday, will be a key component of the Athletics' makeshift starting rotation in the coming season, Jerry McDonald of The Mercury News reports. "If he pitches in the fashion that he did in the three hole, like he did last year, that's really going to save us," manager Bob Melvin said.
The Athletics have endured a season-ending injury to Jharel Cotton (elbow), and Paul Blackburn is sidelined for the time being with a forearm strain as well. Factor in the recent news that top prospect A.J. Puk -- who potentially could have been available for callup if the major-league rotation needed reinforcement -- is likely to need Tommy John surgery, and Mengden's role as the No. 3 starter behind Kendall Graveman and Sean Manaea becomes even more important. The 25-year-old right-hander settled down after a rocky outings in three of his first four appearances, allowing five earned runs on 11 hits and four walks over 15 innings across three subsequent trips to the mound.
