Mengden was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Thursday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
He is asymptomatic, but will nonetheless have to quarantine until he tests positive, so he should be considered out indefinitely. The Athletics say that Mengden did not violate safety protocols, so there will be no discipline from the team. Mike Minor was added to the active roster in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Used in long relief•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Back in bullpen•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Uninspiring effort in loss•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Returns from IL•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Opening as fifth starter•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Impressing with new delivery•