Jefferies was optioned to Oakland's alternate site Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Jefferies was in the mix for a temporary rotation spot in the absence of Mike Fiers (hip). Both he and fellow contestant A.J. Puk were sent down Thursday, leaving Cole Irvin as the apparent winner. Jefferies should still play a role for the Athletics this season, though it's unclear when he'll get his first opportunity.
