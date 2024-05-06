The Giants designated Jefferies for assignment Monday.
He'll cede his spot on the 40-man roster to right-hander Mason Black, who was called up from Triple-A Sacramento ahead of his scheduled start Monday versus the Phillies. Jefferies has made two appearances (one start) for the Giants this season, giving up nine earned runs on 14 hits and two walks over 4.2 innings.
