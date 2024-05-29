The Pirates recalled Jefferies from Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Jefferies will serve as Pittsburgh's 27th man for Wednesday's doubleheader in Detroit. The righty was acquired from the Giants earlier this month and has allowed six runs with a 4:4 K:BB over six innings covering two starts with Indianapolis since the trade. Jefferies will give the Pirates' bullpen some length during the double dip.
