The Pirates recalled Jefferies from Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
Jefferies has been bludgeoned for 13 runs (nine earned) over 4.2 innings covering one start and one relief appearance with the Pirates this season. He's headed to the bullpen, where he will provide length.
