The Pirates optioned Jefferies to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday.
Jefferies was up as the 27th man for Wednesday's doubleheader in Detroit but did not make an appearance. The right-hander will rejoin the rotation at Indianapolis, where he's allowed six runs with a 4:4 K:BB over six innings covering two starts since being acquired via trade from the Giants.
