The Pirates outrighted Jefferies to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Jefferies has been outrighted previously, so he could elect free agency if he wants. The right-hander ended the season on the 60-day injured list with an elbow injury, but he had been making rehab starts so he should be healthy heading into the offseason.
More News
-
Pirates' Daulton Jefferies: Cleared for rehab assignment•
-
Pirates' Daulton Jefferies: Closing in on rehab assignment•
-
Pirates' Daulton Jefferies: Moves to 60-day IL•
-
Pirates' Daulton Jefferies: Lands on IL with elbow inflammation•
-
Pirates' Daulton Jefferies: Back in big leagues•
-
Pirates' Daulton Jefferies: Sent back to Triple-A•