The Pirates outrighted Jefferies to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Jefferies has been outrighted previously, so he could elect free agency if he wants. The right-hander ended the season on the 60-day injured list with an elbow injury, but he had been making rehab starts so he should be healthy heading into the offseason.

