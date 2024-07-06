The Pirates placed Jefferies on the 15-day injured list Saturday.
Jeffries has provided long relief out of the Pirates bullpen since being recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on June 17, posting a 6.30 ERA and 1.20 WHIP over 10 innings. With Jeffries bound for the injured list, Pittsburgh recalled right-hander Ryder Ryan from Indianapolis.
