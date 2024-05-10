The Pirates acquired Jefferies from the Giants on Friday in exchange for Rodolfo Nolasco, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Jefferies had been designated for assignment after allowing nine earned runs on 14 hits and two walks over 4.2 innings during his brief time with the Giants. It was his first stint in the big leagues since 2022, as he missed all of 2023 while recovering from Tommy John surgery. Jefferies figures to join the rotation at Triple-A Indianapolis.