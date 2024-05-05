The Giants recalled Jefferies from Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Jefferies was demoted Thursday but will quickly rejoin the major-league club. The right-hander is taking the bullpen spot of Mitch White, who was designated for assignment. Blake Snell's (thigh) spot in the rotation comes back around Monday against the Phillies, and Jefferies could provide some length.