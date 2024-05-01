The Giants recalled Jefferies from Triple-A Sacramento prior to Wednesday's game against the Red Sox in Boston.

Left-hander Erik Miller is slated to open the game for the Giants, but he's unlikely to work more than an inning or two before turning the game over to the bullpen. According to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area, Jefferies is expected to cover the bulk of the innings out of the bullpen as he makes his first appearance for the Giants since giving up five earned runs over two innings in a spot start back on March 31 in San Diego. The Giants optioned Landen Roupp to Triple-A to clear room on the 26-man active roster for Jefferies.