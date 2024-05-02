Jefferies (0-2) took the loss against the Red Sox on Wednesday, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three batters over 2.2 innings.

Jefferies was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento to make what was initially expected to be a spot start. The Giants instead opted to open the game with lefty Erik Miller on the mound before handing the ball to Jefferies to begin the second inning. Jefferies got out of his first frame unscathed but gave up two runs in the third and two more in the fourth to put himself in line for the loss. The 28-year-old has yielded nine earned runs across 4.2 innings over his two outings this season, and it's not clear if he'll get additional big-league opportunities (either as a traditional starter or primary pitcher) while Blake Snell (thigh) remains on the injured list.