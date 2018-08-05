Athletics' Edwin Jackson: Picks up third win
Jackson (3-2) allowed just one unearned run on five hits over 6.1 innings in a win over the Tigers on Saturday. He struck out three and issued one walk.
The 34-year-old has not allowed an earned run over his last two starts (12 innings). He's teased us with strong stretches here and there in recent years before imploding, and the peripherals suggest that what he's doing now is mostly fluky (6.7 K/9, 4.01 FIP, 4.57 SIERA). Chase these results at your own risk. Jackson lines up to face the Angels in Los Angeles in his next start.
