Athletics' Edwin Jackson: To make start in minors
Jackson is set to make a start at Single-A Stockton on Sunday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
After signing a minor-league deal on April 10, Jackson has slowly gotten stretched out. He participated in extended spring training and also threw a sim game earlier this week. His start Sunday represents the next step in getting up to speed so his role with the big-league club can be determined.
More News
-
Athletics' Edwin Jackson: Throws sim game•
-
Athletics' Edwin Jackson: Heading to extended spring training•
-
Athletics' Edwin Jackson: Joins A's on minors deal•
-
Athletics' Edwin Jackson: Struggles with control in no-decision•
-
Athletics' Edwin Jackson: Start bumped to Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Edwin Jackson: Solid in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade evaluator, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 6 is light on the two-start options, and most of the advisable ones are already owned....
-
Week 6 Preview: Hitters
Our Scott White considers the startability of Carter Kieboom and looks at some of his favorite...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 6 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Chavis, Fletcher stand out
We got some good news and some bad news on the injury front Thursday, along with some low-owned...
-
Prospects: Kieboom goes the callup
He's not quite Vladimir Guerrero, but Carter Kieboom brings plenty of exciting skills to the...