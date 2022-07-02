Andrus isn't starting Saturday's game against the Mariners.
Andrus is in the midst of a five-game hitting streak in which he's gone 6-for-17 with a homer, a double, six RBI, two runs and a stolen base. He'll get a breather while Nick Allen starts at shortstop with Tony Kemp taking over at second base.
