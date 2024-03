Andrus agreed to a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Sunday that includes an invitation to major-league spring training, Jesse Friedman of GoPHNX.com reports.

Andrus spent last season with the White Sox, and he was unable to secure a major-league contract for 2024 after he posted a .251/.304/.358 slash line with six homers and 12 steals in 112 contests. The 34-year-old should compete for a roster spot as a backup middle infielder.