Andrus started at third base and went 0-for-3 in Sunday's spring game against the Dodgers.

Andrus made his debut for the Diamondbacks on Sunday. He was signed a week ago as another option to compete for a backup infield job. The organization needs someone that can backup Geraldo Perdomo at shortstop but also to fill in at second and third base. Andrus played both of those positions last season with the White Sox and will get more time at each position as Arizona evaluates him.