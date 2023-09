Andrus will sit Saturday against the Red Sox.

Andrus has hit well down the stretch, slashing .347/.368/.521 over his last 33 games. He finds himself on the bench for the second time in three games, however, with the White Sox seemingly seeing no reason to give everyday at-bats to a 35-year-old on an expiring contract in a season that's long since gone off track. Lenyn Sosa will be Saturday's second baseman.