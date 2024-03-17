Andrus started at shortstop and went 1-for-3 in Saturday's spring game against the Rangers.

With Geraldo Perdomo (knee) still day-to-day, Andrus was given the starting nod Saturday. Perdomo's been out since Tuesday, but manager Torey Lovullo does not feel the injury will impact his availability for Opening Day. Given that, the Diamondbacks are trying to settle on a backup at shortstop, and the non-rostered Andrus has the most experience at the position. Arizona is also giving the currently rostered Jace Peterson and Emmanuel Rivera innings there, while prospects Blaze Alexander and Jordan Lawlar are expected to open the season in the minors. This was Andrus' third Cactus League appearance and second at short -- he's also played third base.