Andrus is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Nationals.
Andrus has been productive lately when he's played, hitting .326 with one home run, four runs, six RBI and one steal in 14 games this month. Lenyn Sosa is manning the keystone and batting eighth.
More News
-
White Sox's Elvis Andrus: Nabs fourth straight start•
-
White Sox's Elvis Andrus: Racks up four hits•
-
White Sox's Elvis Andrus: Added to lineup Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Elvis Andrus: Losing work to Sosa•
-
White Sox's Elvis Andrus: Takes seat Friday•
-
White Sox's Elvis Andrus: Racking up stolen bases•