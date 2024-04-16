Ruiz was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Ruiz has been officially promoted after being spotted in the clubhouse earlier in the day. He's been performing well at Triple-A, hitting .326 with three homers, eight RBI and seven stolen bags in 11 games.
