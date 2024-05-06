Ruiz, who was removed from Saturday's win over the Marlins with a wrist injury and was out of the lineup Sunday, is slated to undergo an MRI on Monday, per A's beat reporter Jessica Kleinschmidt.

Manager Mark Kotsay hadn't ruled out Ruiz making an in-game appearance Sunday, but that situation never arose in an ugly 12-3 loss for the Athletics. Ruiz is now headed for further evaluation Monday, after which the severity of injury he suffered making a diving catch in Saturday's game will become clearer.