Marlins' Esteury Ruiz: Posts pair of steals

Ruiz went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Astros.

Ruiz's playing time remains fairly sparse. That hasn't stopped him from racking up six steals over 13 contests in July despite going just 5-for-25 (.200) at the plate this month. The speedy outfielder is now batting .243 with an .836 OPS, five home runs, 22 steals, 10 RBI and 25 runs scored across 128 plate appearances. He doesn't have an everyday spot in the lineup but has seen fairly steady playing time versus left-handers recently.