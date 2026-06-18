Marlins' Esteury Ruiz: Making case for more playing time

Ruiz went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Phillies.

Getting the start in left field and batting ninth even with right-hander Andrew Painter on the mound for Philly, Ruiz put together his first three-hit performance of the season. Over his last 12 games, the 27-year-old is batting an eye-popping .435 (10-for-23) with four doubles, two homers, four steals, four RBI and six runs as he pushes for more than a part-time role in the Marlins' outfield. With Kyle Stowers needed at first base and Owen Caissie still struggling to make anything close to consistent contact, there could be a path for Ruiz to claim a starting job.