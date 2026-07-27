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Marlins' Esteury Ruiz: Back on bench Monday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Ruiz is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Phillies.

Though Ruiz had been included in the lineup for three of the Marlins' previous four matchups with right-handed pitching, he'll be on the bench Monday against Phillies righty Zack Wheeler. Jakob Marsee will draw the starting nod in center field but has produced a .406 OPS during the Marlins' ongoing 12-game losing streak and could see his playing time take a hit if manager Clayton McCullough wants to open up more opportunities for Ruiz, who has submitted an .854 OPS over the same stretch of action.

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