Marlins' Esteury Ruiz: Back on bench Monday

Ruiz is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Phillies.

Though Ruiz had been included in the lineup for three of the Marlins' previous four matchups with right-handed pitching, he'll be on the bench Monday against Phillies righty Zack Wheeler. Jakob Marsee will draw the starting nod in center field but has produced a .406 OPS during the Marlins' ongoing 12-game losing streak and could see his playing time take a hit if manager Clayton McCullough wants to open up more opportunities for Ruiz, who has submitted an .854 OPS over the same stretch of action.