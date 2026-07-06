Marlins' Esteury Ruiz: Swipes bag Sunday

Ruiz went 1-for-3 with a double, walk, a hit-by-pitch, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 9-8 win over the Athletics.

Ruiz is up to 18 steals on the season, though his cold bat has decreased his opportunities on the bases lately. He has gone just 3-for-17 with one walk and five strikeouts over his last 11 contests, though he still has four steals in that span. The outfielder is batting .244 with an .838 OPS, four home runs, nine RBI, 23 runs scored, eight doubles and one triple over 106 plate appearances this season. Ruiz could get a longer runway in center field if Jakob Marsee (knee) misses time after exiting Sunday's contest early.