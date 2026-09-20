Ruiz went 1-for-3 with a walk, one RBI and three stolen bases in Saturday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Padres.

Ruiz made the most of his time on base, but he wasn't able to cross the plate. The speedy outfielder continues to work in a part-time role. He has gone 22 contests without a multi-hit effort, collecting four steals on six attempts in that span. For the season, Ruiz is batting .223 with a .725 OPS, six home runs, 16 RBI, 36 runs scored, 12 doubles, one triple and 33 steals over 235 plate appearances.