Marlins' Esteury Ruiz: Swipes bag No. 25

Ruiz went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the Phillies.

The steal was the 25th of the season for Ruiz in only 141 plate appearances, the first time he's reached that mark in the majors since he pilfered 67 as a rookie for the A's in 2023. Ruiz hasn't been able to seize a full-time role with the Marlins, but over 11 games and 24 PAs since the All-Star break he's hitting .318 (7-for-22) with a double, a solo homer, five steals and five runs while bouncing between center field and right field. Owen Caissie (calf) is close to coming off the IL to cloud the picture in right field even further, but more playing time could open up for Ruiz after the trade deadline if Miami deals away outfield competitors like Heriberto Hernandez.