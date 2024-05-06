Ruiz (wrist) will start in left field and bat leadoff in Monday's game against the Rangers.

After he was pulled from Saturday's 20-4 win over the Marlins with a wrist injury, Ruiz was sent in for an MRI, but the imaging evidently revealed nothing concerning. The speedy outfielder will slot back in atop the lineup with Oakland facing a left-hander (Andrew Heaney) on Monday, but Ruiz still looks as though he'll be limited to a short-side platoon role that will limit his opportunities to play against right-handed pitching.