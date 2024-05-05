Ruiz suffered a wrist injury on a diving catch in the sixth inning of Saturday's win over the Marlins and was removed from the game, MLB.com reports.

Ruiz appeared to hurt his glove hand and remained down for a brief time following the catch, cradling his left wrist as he exited the field with team trainers. Seth Brown replaced him in left field, and Ruiz could well be headed for a day off in Sunday's series finale, at minimum.