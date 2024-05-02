Ruiz entered Wednesday's win over the Pirates as a pinch runner in the bottom of the eighth inning, recording a stolen base and subsequently scoring a run.

The speedy outfielder offered a spark off the bench after being tasked with running for Abraham Toro, swiping second base and subsequently coming home on Kyle McCann's single. The steal was only Ruiz's fourth in 16 games this season, but his second in the last three contests. The 25-year-old has also shown a welcome increase in pop early in the campaign, as he sports an impressive .861 OPS thanks in large part to having laced five of his nine hits for extra bases.