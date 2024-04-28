Ruiz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

Ruiz had started in each of the Athletics' last three games and five of the previous six contests, but he'll head to the bench Sunday. With Brent Rooker recently returning from the injured list and with Seth Brown, JJ Bleday and Lawrence Butler seemingly representing greater priorities in the outfield, Ruiz may be the odd man out for a regular spot in the lineup versus right-handed pitching.