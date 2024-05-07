Ruiz (wrist) went 0-for-2 with an RBI sacrifice fly in a loss to the Rangers on Monday.
Ruiz returned after a one-game absence due to a wrist injury he suffered Saturday and was able to contribute an RBI for the third consecutive contest. The 25-year-old outfielder has demonstrated a slight uptick in pop during the first month-plus of the season and appears to have moved past the wrist issue, given he drew the start in left field Monday.
