Ruiz (wrist) went 0-for-2 with an RBI sacrifice fly in a loss to the Rangers on Monday.

Ruiz returned after a one-game absence due to a wrist injury he suffered Saturday and was able to contribute an RBI for the third consecutive contest. The 25-year-old outfielder has demonstrated a slight uptick in pop during the first month-plus of the season and appears to have moved past the wrist issue, given he drew the start in left field Monday.