Ruiz entered Tuesday's win over the Rockies in the eighth inning as a pinch runner and remained in the game in left field. He did not log a plate appearance but recorded a stolen base.

Abraham Toro opened the eighth inning with a go-ahead solo home run for Oakland and Brent Rooker got aboard with a single two batters later, setting up Ruiz's entry into the game in a pinch-running capacity. The fleet-footed outfielder advanced to second on a Shea Langeliers walk before swiping third, but he was stranded at the hot corner after Tyler Soderstrom and Zack Gelof each struck out to end the inning. Ruiz has seen only sporadic playing time after drawing starts in four of the first seven games in May, with JJ Bleday earning the bulk of playing time in center field thanks to a productive stretch at the plate over his last 10 contests.