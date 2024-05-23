The Athletics placed Ruiz on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a strained left wrist, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

It's not clear when or how Ruiz suffered the injury, but he'll be sidelined for at least the next week and a half. Ruiz had made just two starts over Oakland's last 13 games and is only 2-for-19 with 10 strikeouts at the plate in May.