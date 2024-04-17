Ruiz will start in center field and bat leadoff in Wednesday's game versus the Cardinals.

Ruiz didn't start against right-handers in either of his first two games back in the majors, although he did deliver a pinch-hit homer Monday. With southpaw Steven Matz on the hill for the Cards on Wednesday, the right-handed hitting Ruiz is not only in the lineup but at the top of the batting order. JJ Bleday will receive a day off.