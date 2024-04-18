Ruiz went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run, a stolen base and an additional run in a win over the Cardinals on Wednesday.

Ruiz led off and went deep for the second time in three games, slugging a 412-foot shot to left center with Max Schuemann aboard in the third inning to open the scoring. The hot-hitting outfielder's recent power display is especially noteworthy, considering he belted only five across 490 plate appearances in 2023 and because he's been focused on improving his hard contact since spring training.