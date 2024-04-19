Ruiz is not in the lineup for Friday's contest in Cleveland.

In four games since being recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas, Ruiz has started once against a left-hander but has been on the bench all three times the Athletics have faced a righty. Ruiz's speed upside warrants him being held in deeper leagues in case he starts playing more, but it's clear Oakland plans for him to be a short-side platoon player at this point.