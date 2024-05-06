The Athletics recalled Harris from Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday.

The move corresponds with Oakland placing right-hander Joe Boyle (back) on the 15-day IL. Harris has a 1-1 record over six starts in Triple-A this season with a 9.00 ERA, 1.95 WHIP and 21:20 K:BB over 21 innings with Las Vegas. He appeared in 14 games with the Athletics last season, finishing with a 3-6 record while posting a 7.14 ERA and 1.51 WHIP over 63 frames.