Kaprielian (elbow) is dealing with shoulder soreness, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Kaprielian's recovery from 2017 Tommy John surgery has been slowed after his shoulder started barking at him. He'll take some time off to let the soreness subside before resuming his rehab program. The 24-year-old prospect was originally hoping to join High-A Stockton by midseason.