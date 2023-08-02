Kaprielian underwent arthroscopic surgery Wednesday to repair the posterior labrum in his right shoulder, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Kaprielian has been on the shelf since late June because of a right shoulder strain and is now officially done for the remainder of the 2023 campaign. The 29-year-old finishes with a 2-6 record, 6.34 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 57:31 K:BB in 11 starts and three relief appearances covering 61 innings.