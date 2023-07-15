Kaprielian (shoulder) has progressed to throwing on flat ground, the team's official site reports.
The right-hander received a cortisone shot in his right shoulder on July 6 and initially progressed to playing long toss before moving to flat ground. If his recovery continues without setbacks, Kaprielian is likely to eventually graduate to throwing bullpen/live batting practice sessions before embarking on a rehab assignment.
