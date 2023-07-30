Kaprielian visited with Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles earlier this week for an evaluation on his right shoulder and remains shut down from all throwing, the team's official site reports.

The right-hander's stay on the injured list has now exceeded one month, and from the sound of this latest report, it appears set to extend through the first half of August, at minimum. The team is expected to provide more detail on Kaprielian's condition Tuesday before the start of a three-game series with the Dodgers in Los Angeles.