Kaprielian (shoulder) completed a bullpen session Saturday as expected, the Associated Press reports.
Kaprielian's session is another step forward after he recently began throwing on flat ground. Assuming he doesn't experience any residual effects from Saturday's activity in coming days, the right-hander may be deemed ready to face live hitters as the next step in his recovery from a right shoulder strain.
