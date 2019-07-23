Kaprielian was promoted to Double-A Midland on Tuesday, High-A Stockton broadcaster Zack Bayrouty reports.

Kaprielian moves up after tossing 36.1 innings for High-A Stockton, his first innings since 2016 after two seasons lost to injuries. His 446 ERA in those innings wasn't particularly good, but both his 28.3 percent strikeout rate and 5.3 percent walk rate were strong.

