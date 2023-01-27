Kaprielian (shoulder) is expected to be ready for the start of spring training, Athletics general manager David Forst told Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle on Friday.

The question on Kaprielian's status came in relation to the A's recent trade of Cole Irvin to the Orioles. That move was quite clearly a cash dump, but Oakland does have the depth to deliver a respectable Opening Day rotation if there are no setbacks on the health front. Kaprielian is said to be moving in the right direction in his recovery from offseason surgery to repair the AC joint in his throwing shoulder.