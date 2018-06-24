Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Smacks game-tying double
Lowrie went 1-for-5 with a two-run, game-tying double in a win over the White Sox on Saturday.
Lowrie's fifth-inning two-bagger brought home Jonathan Lucroy and Franklin Barreto, knotting the score at 5-5. The veteran had seen his hitting streak snapped at six games when he struck out in a pinch-hit at-bat during the second game of Friday's doubleheader, but he's now just one RBI away from equaling the 12 he compiled in May and is hitting .353 over his last eight games overall.
