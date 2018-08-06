Athletics' Jeremy Bleich: Designated for assignment
Bleich was designated for assignment by Oakland on Monday.
Bleich was sent to the minors in late July when the Athletics traded for Jeurys Familia. Another trade, this time for Mike Fiers, will send Bleich off the 40-man roster entirely. The 31-year-old reached the majors for the first time this season, allowing a pair of runs and getting just one out. His age and lack of experience make it seem unlikely that he'll get claimed off waivers.
